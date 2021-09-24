Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,134,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124,522 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $841,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.45. 31,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.21 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.