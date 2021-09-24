Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.14% of Burlington Stores worth $672,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $307.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.27 and a 200 day moving average of $317.40. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

