Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 657,235 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,047,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 128,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

