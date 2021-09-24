Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,164. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.