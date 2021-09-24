AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 47335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

