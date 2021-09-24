Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 180,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 155.4% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

