Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Increases Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 10x Genomics comprises 6.8% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after acquiring an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 498,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $275,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,015 shares of company stock worth $25,085,786 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. 8,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,188. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.23.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.