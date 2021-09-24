Analyzing Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Brilliance China Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.33 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.77 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Brilliance China Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

