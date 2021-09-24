Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $14.30

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,505. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.