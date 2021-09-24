Analysts Set Expectations for Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.