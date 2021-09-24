Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post $1.96 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.05. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

