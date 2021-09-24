Analysts Expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $529.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the lowest is $527.20 million. DocuSign reported sales of $382.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.70. 1,401,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,592. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.56. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.