Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $118,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Computer Task Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 327,981 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.06. 737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,625. The company has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.