Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Post $4.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.51. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $18.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.63. 73,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,711. The firm has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

