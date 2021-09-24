Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.