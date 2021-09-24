Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $107.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.94. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,096. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.