Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Origin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

OBNK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. 49,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

