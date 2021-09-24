Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $119.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.23 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,813,000 after buying an additional 77,957 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,580,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

