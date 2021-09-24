Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lifted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $77.28. 10,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,566. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

