Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $239.42. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

