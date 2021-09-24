American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $487.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

