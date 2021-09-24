Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,838.28. 32,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,792.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,499.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,409.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

