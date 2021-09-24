Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $26.37

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.37, but opened at $25.52. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ALKT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,405 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

