Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 422,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,533. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

