Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $48.56 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

