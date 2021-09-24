Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.