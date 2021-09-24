Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0668

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $211.07 million and $48.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00259459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00124882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00160253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

