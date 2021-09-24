AirSwap (AST) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.68 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00125489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043725 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

