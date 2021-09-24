Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 150,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,284. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Airbus has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

