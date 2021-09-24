Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AVTE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,252. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,472,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.