Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Announces Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Shares of AEHR stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -160.56 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,456 shares of company stock worth $527,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aehr Test Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

