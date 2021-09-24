AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT)’s share price were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.57 and last traded at $26.57. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000.

