ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.60. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $179.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

