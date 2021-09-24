Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,413,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,782 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.21% of Activision Blizzard worth $898,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.06. 344,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.