ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

ACM Research stock traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 310,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,670. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

