Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.900-$10.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.60 billion-$58.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.59 billion.Accenture also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $343.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.51 and a 200-day moving average of $300.18. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $350.29.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

