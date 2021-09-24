Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.56. 13,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,161. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.18. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.29.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

