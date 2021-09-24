Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.07% of Accelerate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.