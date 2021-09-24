Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $269,560.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00124225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

