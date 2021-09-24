Aavegotchi Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003765 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $86.18 million and $36.39 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00123308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 55,389,274 coins and its circulating supply is 53,625,111 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

