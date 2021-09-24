$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $75.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.16 million and the lowest is $74.18 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.