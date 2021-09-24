6,760 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,587,000 after buying an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,214,000 after buying an additional 1,007,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

