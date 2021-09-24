34,161 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,000. DocuSign makes up about 3.7% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DOCU traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

