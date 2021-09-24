30,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIVU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the second quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000.

BRIVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

