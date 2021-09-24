2,643 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,555. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

