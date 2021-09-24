$186.15 Million in Sales Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report sales of $186.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $175.90 million. VSE posted sales of $165.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,212. The stock has a market cap of $610.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VSE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

