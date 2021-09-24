$181.65 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report sales of $181.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the highest is $184.21 million. Quidel posted sales of $476.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $950.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.80 million to $969.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.07 million, with estimates ranging from $650.85 million to $706.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $153.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.84.

Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

