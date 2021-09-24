17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE YQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

