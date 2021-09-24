$153.31 Million in Sales Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $153.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.76 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $139.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year sales of $639.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.66 million to $643.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $705.07 million, with estimates ranging from $687.24 million to $722.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,081 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

