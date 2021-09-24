$152.50 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $152.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the lowest is $150.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $577.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,312. The stock has a market cap of $376.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oil States International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

