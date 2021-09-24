$15.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.96 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $60.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,779,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,343,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,755. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

